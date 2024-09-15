Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,238,418 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $247,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after purchasing an additional 211,845 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

