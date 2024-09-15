Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ASML worth $361,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 84.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $816.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $898.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.46. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

