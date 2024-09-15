Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Up 153.1% in August

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the August 15th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVTV opened at $1.91 on Friday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 63.54% and a negative net margin of 789.14%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.