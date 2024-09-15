EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.