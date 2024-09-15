ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.23 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.35 or 0.99980601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374977 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

