Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $65.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.37 or 0.00030628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00544804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00107625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00282945 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00079776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,748,561 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

