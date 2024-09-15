Evercore ISI Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

