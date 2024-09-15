Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Everest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Everest Group has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of EG stock opened at $382.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.09.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

