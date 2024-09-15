Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Down 3.9%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.
