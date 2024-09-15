Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

