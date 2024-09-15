Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $293,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $405,513,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 497.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.