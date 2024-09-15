Fellaz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $3.41 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

