FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,404.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of DBMBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.