Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 1,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

