Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 3,023 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.01 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

