Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Monroe Capital worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,010.01%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

