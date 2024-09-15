Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
