Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.