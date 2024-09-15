Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005910 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $64.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,969,962 coins and its circulating supply is 586,049,175 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

