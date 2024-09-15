Financial Contrast: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $23.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06% Alamos Gold 17.73% 8.52% 6.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aris Mining and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Alamos Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.92 $11.42 million $0.05 101.00 Alamos Gold $1.02 billion 8.49 $210.00 million $0.52 39.79

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Aris Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

