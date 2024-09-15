Financial Contrast: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veritone and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 34.02%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

This table compares Veritone and RESAAS Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $127.56 million 1.02 -$58.62 million ($2.20) -1.55 RESAAS Services $300,000.00 58.31 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -10.94

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -42.56% -222.47% -10.37% RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -279.64%

Summary

Veritone beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

