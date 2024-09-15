Financial Review: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Alpha Cognition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 11.22 -$204.62 million ($3.36) -13.97 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.14) -2.98

Alpha Cognition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -74.63% -32.17% -25.55% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twist Bioscience and Alpha Cognition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 0 8 0 2.78 Alpha Cognition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Alpha Cognition.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Twist Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.