First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.33 on Thursday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.