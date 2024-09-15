First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

