First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 22.1% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,211. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

