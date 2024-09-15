Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Flare has a total market cap of $750.95 million and $3.85 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00260198 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,513,573,656 coins and its circulating supply is 48,284,570,484 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,506,810,964.55432 with 48,278,770,911.64923 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01503031 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,461,169.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

