FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

