Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 7,668,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 53,967,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.