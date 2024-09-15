Fusionist Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.30 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $84.30 million and $6.50 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.26399149 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,874,674.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

