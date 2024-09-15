Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the August 15th total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GANX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,273. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

