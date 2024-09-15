Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $633.58 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $633.58 million and $42.17 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.00260958 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,663,652,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,639,492,221 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

