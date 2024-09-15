Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GLTO stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. Galecto has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

