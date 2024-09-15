Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,529 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.42% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

