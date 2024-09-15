Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $172.68 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,909,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

