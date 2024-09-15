Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $561.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.67 and a 200 day moving average of $521.84. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

