GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GCMGW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 66,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,000. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

