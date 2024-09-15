Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 413,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 675,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.74 million, a P/E ratio of 241.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.38.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

