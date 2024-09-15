General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

