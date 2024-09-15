Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,774.04

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.04 ($23.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($26.00). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,986 ($25.97), with a volume of 51,645 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus Stock Up 3.4 %

Genus Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,550.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,767.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,615.93). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

