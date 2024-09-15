Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,774.04

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.04 ($23.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($26.00). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,986 ($25.97), with a volume of 51,645 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GNS
Genus Stock Up 3.4 %
Genus Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,615.93). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Genus Company Profile
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.