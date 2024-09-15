Gerry Fahey Acquires 300,000 Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Fahey purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 367.48, a current ratio of 42.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interest in the Kesya Rare Earths project covering an area of 1,053 hectares located in the Zambia; the Step Aside Lithium project covering an area of 100 hectares; and the Omaruru Lithium Project located in the East of Karibib, Namibia.

