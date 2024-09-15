Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Up 27.2 %

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

