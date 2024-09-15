Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.06 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gifto
Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.
Buying and Selling Gifto
