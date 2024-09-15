Gigachad (GIGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.79 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $158.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00256968 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01736771 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,826,033.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

