Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $64,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

