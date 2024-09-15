Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.54

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 195915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

