Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
GWRS stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
