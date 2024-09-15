Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 31,185 shares.The stock last traded at $67.61 and had previously closed at $67.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $910.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

