Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 533.3% in August

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 20,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,201. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $235.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.