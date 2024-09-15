Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

