Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golden Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

