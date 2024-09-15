Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
GDEN stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
