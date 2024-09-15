GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 1.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 154,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,458,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GoodRx by 61.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

